South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Richland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Richland County, South Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Richland County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Blythewood High School at Fort Mill High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.