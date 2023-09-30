Austin Riley vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Nationals.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Discover More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley has 31 doubles, three triples, 37 home runs and 59 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.
- Riley has picked up a hit in 70.1% of his 157 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 22.3% of his games in 2023 (35 of 157), and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Riley has had an RBI in 60 games this season (38.2%), including 24 multi-RBI outings (15.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored at least once 84 times this year (53.5%), including 27 games with multiple runs (17.2%).
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|77
|GP
|80
|.292
|AVG
|.271
|.363
|OBP
|.331
|.534
|SLG
|.503
|36
|XBH
|35
|17
|HR
|20
|43
|RBI
|55
|86/31
|K/BB
|83/28
|2
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.00).
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 242 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Adon gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
