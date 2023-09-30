Spencer Strider looks for his 20th win of the year when his Atlanta Braves (103-57) host the Washington Nationals (70-90). First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Braves will give the nod to Strider (19-5, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 20 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Joan Adon (2-4, 6.42 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • TV: BSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (19-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Adon - WSH (2-4, 6.42 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider

  • The Braves will hand the ball to Strider (19-5) for his 32nd start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up four earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Washington Nationals.
  • The 24-year-old has pitched in 31 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 4.98 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.073.
  • In 31 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.
  • Strider has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
  • He has made 31 appearances and finished six of them without allowing an earned run.

Spencer Strider vs. Nationals

  • The Nationals have scored 687 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 151 home runs, 29th in the league.
  • The Nationals have gone 10-for-44 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in two games against the right-hander this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joan Adon

  • The Nationals will send Adon (2-4) out for his 10th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.42 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.42, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .275 against him.
  • Adon is trying to secure his third quality start of the year in this outing.
  • Adon has pitched five or more innings in a game five times this season heading into this outing.
  • In two of his 11 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Joan Adon vs. Braves

  • He will face a Braves offense that ranks first in the league with 933 total runs scored while batting .276 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .501 slugging percentage (first in MLB play) and has hit a total of 304 home runs (first in the league).
  • Adon has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.929 WHIP against the Braves this season in 4 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .263 batting average over one appearance.

