The Citadel Bulldogs (0-4) face a fellow SoCon opponent when they visit the Western Carolina Catamounts (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

With 5.0 points per game (0-worst) and 42.3 points allowed per game on defense (10th-worst), Citadel has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Western Carolina's defense ranks 72nd in the FCS with 368.0 total yards surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks best by piling up 517.8 total yards per game.

We will go deep into everything you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Key Statistics

Citadel Western Carolina 226.0 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.8 (1st) 520.0 (127th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.0 (87th) 122.5 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.0 (19th) 103.5 (126th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 318.8 (5th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 2 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Dustin Fletcher has racked up 211 yards (70.3 ypg) on 22-of-36 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 37 rushing yards (12.3 ypg) on 12 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 41 times for 178 yards (44.5 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 66 receiving yards on six catches with one touchdown through the air.

Johnny Crawford III has racked up 90 yards on 29 carries.

Tyson Trottier's team-leading 75 yards as a receiver have come on one catches (out of zero targets) with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips has put together a 70-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on two targets.

Western Carolina Stats Leaders

Cole Gonzales has thrown for 1,019 yards on 71.4% passing while collecting 10 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 73 yards .

Desmond Reid has carried the ball 80 times for 469 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 115 yards.

Branson Adams has run for 125 yards across 18 attempts. He's chipped in with nine catches for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

Censere Lee's 251 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 14 targets with four touchdowns.

AJ Colombo has totaled 220 receiving yards (55.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 11 receptions.

Corey Washington's 10 targets have resulted in 11 grabs for 168 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Citadel or Western Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.