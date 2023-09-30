The Western Carolina Catamounts should come out on top in their matchup against the Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Citadel vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Western Carolina (-8.7) 56.8 Western Carolina 33, Citadel 24

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs went 5-5-0 ATS last season.

Last season, four of Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts compiled a 7-4-0 ATS record last season.

Catamounts games went over the point total six out of 11 times last year.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulldogs vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 5.0 42.3 7.0 56.0 4.3 37.7 Western Carolina 36.8 27.0 53.5 14.0 20.0 40.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.