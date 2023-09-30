The Syracuse Orange are expected to win their matchup versus the Clemson Tigers at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 30, based on our computer model. If you're looking for additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Clemson vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+6.5) Under (53.5) Syracuse 26, Clemson 25

Week 5 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Tigers have one win against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6.5-point favorites or more, Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1.

One of the Tigers' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The total for this game is 53.5, 0.3 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 33.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orange have covered the spread twice in three opportunities this season.

No Orange three games with a set total this season have hit the over.

Syracuse games this season have averaged a total of 54.5 points, one more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 36.3 22.5 46 20.7 7 28 Syracuse 44.3 10.8 47.3 7.7 35 20

