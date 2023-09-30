A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: NFL Network

Statesboro, Georgia Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Southern Moneyline Coastal Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Southern (-6.5) 63.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.

The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Sun Belt +650 Bet $100 to win $650

