Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of Sun Belt teams hit the field when the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-1) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-2) are in action on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. The Eagles are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is 63.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Statesboro, Georgia
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|63.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-6.5)
|63.5
|-230
|+188
Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover once.
- The Chanticleers have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia Southern has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have covered the spread when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+650
|Bet $100 to win $650
