Marcell Ozuna vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
On Saturday, Marcell Ozuna (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna has 30 doubles, 37 home runs and 56 walks while hitting .272.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 47th and he is eighth in slugging.
- Ozuna has gotten a hit in 100 of 142 games this season (70.4%), including 34 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 34 games this season (23.9%), leaving the park in 6.3% of his plate appearances.
- Ozuna has had an RBI in 55 games this season (38.7%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (18.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- He has scored in 45.1% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.5%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|69
|.298
|AVG
|.244
|.366
|OBP
|.319
|.596
|SLG
|.484
|39
|XBH
|28
|20
|HR
|17
|47
|RBI
|47
|63/29
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (242 total, 1.5 per game).
- Adon (2-4) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 6.42 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.42 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .275 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.