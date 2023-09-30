Marcus Semien sits at 99 RBI, and will try to get his 100th when the Texas Rangers (89-71) meet the Seattle Mariners (87-73) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

The Mariners will give the nod to Luis Castillo (14-8) against the Rangers and Andrew Heaney (10-6).

Mariners vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (14-8, 3.24 ERA) vs Heaney - TEX (10-6, 4.28 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (14-8) will make his 33rd start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Houston Astros, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.24 ERA this season with 10 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 18 quality starts.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 33rd start in a row.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished nine without allowing an earned run.

Luis Castillo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 875 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 233 home runs, third in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 13-for-47 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI in 12 innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Heaney

Heaney (10-6) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 143 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.

In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the left-hander threw one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.

The 32-year-old has put together a 4.28 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .250 to his opponents.

Heaney is looking to pick up his eighth quality start of the year in this matchup.

Heaney will try to collect his 19th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.3 innings per appearance.

He is trying to keep a streak of four games without giving up an earned run intact.

Andrew Heaney vs. Mariners

He will face a Mariners offense that ranks 12th in the league with 756 total runs scored while batting .243 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .414 slugging percentage (15th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 209 home runs (11th in the league).

In 13 innings over four appearances against the Mariners this season, Heaney has a 4.15 ERA and a 1.385 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .196.

