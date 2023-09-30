MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Saturday, September 30
The MLB slate today, which includes the Tampa Bay Rays taking on the Toronto Blue Jays, is sure to please.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo..
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Detroit Tigers (76-84) play the Cleveland Guardians (76-84)
The Guardians will hit the field at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.236 AVG, 31 HR, 95 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
The Toronto Blue Jays (89-71) face the Tampa Bay Rays (97-63)
The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.330 AVG, 22 HR, 78 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|TB Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-105
|9
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
The New York Mets (72-86) host the Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)
The Phillies will look to pick up a road win at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYM Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-
|-
|-
The Pittsburgh Pirates (75-85) play the Miami Marlins (83-76)
The Marlins will hit the field at PNC Park against the Pirates on Saturday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.264 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.354 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIA Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-152
|+129
|9
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
The Chicago White Sox (61-99) take on the San Diego Padres (80-80)
The Padres will take to the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.260 AVG, 21 HR, 80 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.274 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SD Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-157
|+133
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) host the Chicago Cubs (82-78)
The Cubs will take to the field at American Family Field against the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.277 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.307 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|MIL Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (55-105) play host to the New York Yankees (81-79)
The Yankees will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium against the Royals on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.275 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|NYY Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-140
|+118
|9
The Baltimore Orioles (100-60) face the Boston Red Sox (77-83)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.277 AVG, 20 HR, 79 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.268 AVG, 33 HR, 99 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|BAL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-132
|+112
|8
The St. Louis Cardinals (69-91) face the Cincinnati Reds (82-78)
The Reds will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.266 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.270 AVG, 23 HR, 86 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|CIN Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-127
|+107
|9
The Seattle Mariners (87-73) play host to the Texas Rangers (89-71)
The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.278 AVG, 32 HR, 103 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.278 AVG, 29 HR, 99 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|SEA Moneyline
|TEX Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+116
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (103-57) take on the Washington Nationals (70-90)
The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.336 AVG, 41 HR, 106 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.266 AVG, 28 HR, 86 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ATL Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-365
|+287
|9
The New York Mets (72-86) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (89-70)
The Phillies will hit the field at Citi Field versus the Mets on Saturday at 7:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.254 AVG, 30 HR, 96 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.266 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)
The Arizona Diamondbacks (84-76) play host to the Houston Astros (88-72)
The Astros will take to the field at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.289 AVG, 25 HR, 75 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.282 AVG, 29 HR, 111 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|ARI Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|9
The Colorado Rockies (58-102) face the Minnesota Twins (86-74)
The Twins will take to the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.241 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.259 AVG, 23 HR, 63 RBI)
The San Francisco Giants (78-82) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (99-61)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Saturday at 9:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 23 HR, 59 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.337 AVG, 29 HR, 103 RBI)
Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
|LAD Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-172
|+145
|8
The Los Angeles Angels (72-88) face the Oakland Athletics (49-111)
The Athletics will take to the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.260 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.243 AVG, 29 HR, 68 RBI)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.