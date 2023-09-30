Our computer model predicts the Butler Bulldogs will defeat the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Saturday, September 30 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Butler Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Butler (-15.0) 48.8 Butler 32, Presbyterian 17

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Pioneer League Predictions

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last year.

Blue Hose games went over the point total seven out of 10 times last year.

Butler Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

A total of four of Bulldogs games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Hose vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Butler 34.0 21.8 44.0 17.0 24.0 26.5 Presbyterian 27.0 26.0 48.0 17.0 16.5 30.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.