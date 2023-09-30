Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in South Carolina
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football slate in Week 5 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Clemson Tigers squaring off against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome, a must-watch for fans in South Carolina.
Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!
Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!
College Football Games to Watch in South Carolina on TV This Week
Clemson Tigers at Syracuse Orange
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Clemson (-7)
Presbyterian Blue Hose at Butler Bulldogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Bud and Jackie Sellick Bowl
- TV Channel: FloSports
Western Carolina Catamounts at Citadel Bulldogs
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Chattanooga Mocs at Wofford Terriers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Gibbs Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Kennesaw State Owls at Charleston Southern Buccaneers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Buccaneer Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Allen E. Paulson Stadium
- TV Channel: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia Southern (-6.5)
South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tennessee (-12.5)
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.