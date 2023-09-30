AAC rivals will do battle when the Tulane Green Wave (3-1) face the UAB Blazers (1-3) at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tulane vs. UAB?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tulane 44, UAB 14

Tulane 44, UAB 14 Tulane has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Green Wave have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -1400 or shorter.

UAB has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Blazers have played as an underdog of +800 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Green Wave have an implied moneyline win probability of 93.3% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Tulane (-21.5)



Tulane (-21.5) Tulane has two wins versus the spread in three games this year.

UAB has two wins versus the spread in four games this year.

The Blazers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 21.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push No Tulane game this season has ended up with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 58.5 points.

In the UAB's four games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 58.5.

The over/under for the game of 58.5 is two points more than the combined points per game averages for Tulane (28.5 points per game) and UAB (28 points per game).

Splits Tables

Tulane

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 57 47.5 Implied Total AVG 31 32.5 28 ATS Record 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-1 0-0

UAB

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.3 53 59.5 Implied Total AVG 37.5 33.5 41.5 ATS Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

