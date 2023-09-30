Wofford vs. Chattanooga Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
Our projection model predicts the Chattanooga Mocs will defeat the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gibbs Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.
Wofford vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Chattanooga (-4.6)
|46.8
|Chattanooga 26, Wofford 21
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers have covered the spread in every game this season.
Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)
- The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, seven Mocs games hit the over.
Terriers vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Wofford
|11.8
|27
|20
|23
|9
|28.3
|Chattanooga
|37.3
|22
|37.5
|11.5
|37
|32.5
