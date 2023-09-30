Our projection model predicts the Chattanooga Mocs will defeat the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, September 30 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gibbs Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Chattanooga (-4.6) 46.8 Chattanooga 26, Wofford 21

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 SoCon Predictions

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread in every game this season.

Chattanooga Betting Info (2022)

The Mocs went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, seven Mocs games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terriers vs. Mocs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 11.8 27 20 23 9 28.3 Chattanooga 37.3 22 37.5 11.5 37 32.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.