The Wofford Terriers (0-4) and the Chattanooga Mocs (3-1) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium in a clash of SoCon opponents.

Wofford has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking ninth-worst with 233.8 yards per game. The defensive side of the ball is ranked 76th in the FCS (373.5 yards allowed per game). Chattanooga's offensive attack has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FCS with 439 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 357.8 total yards per game, which ranks 64th.

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Wofford Chattanooga 233.8 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439 (13th) 373.5 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.8 (80th) 114.5 (98th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.3 (58th) 119.3 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.8 (8th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (65th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has thrown for 259 yards (64.8 ypg) to lead Wofford, completing 66.7% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Ingram, has carried the ball 48 times for 269 yards (67.3 per game), scoring three times.

This season, David Legette has carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards (14 per game).

Kyle Pinnix's leads his squad with 147 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on nine catches (out of seven targets).

Tyler Parker has reeled in one pass while averaging 18.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Kyle Watkins has a total of 65 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in nine throws.

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has thrown for 1,110 yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Chattanooga, completing 67.2% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 116 yards (29 ypg) on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 78 times for 327 yards (81.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' 417 receiving yards (104.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 21 receptions on 21 targets with one touchdown.

Sam Phillips has racked up 273 receiving yards (68.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

Jayin Whatley's 14 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

