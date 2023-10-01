Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Nationals on October 1, 2023
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 3:05 PM ET).
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 80 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 73 bases.
- He has a slash line of .338/.417/.597 on the season.
- Acuna will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is batting .366 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has put up 171 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 137 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .282/.388/.603 on the year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .324 with a double, two home runs, five walks and seven RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI (164 total hits). He's also swiped 20 bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.312/.465 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Sep. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 136 hits with 28 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 45 bases.
- He's slashed .244/.299/.413 so far this season.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
