On Sunday, Michael Harris II (.415 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Nationals.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .292 with 32 doubles, three triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 11th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Harris II is batting .300 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 69.3% of his games this season (95 of 137), Harris II has picked up at least one hit, and in 34 of those games (24.8%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 16 games this season (11.7%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his chances at the plate.

Harris II has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (27.7%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those contests (9.5%).

He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.7%.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 74 .300 AVG .285 .336 OBP .325 .484 SLG .469 25 XBH 28 7 HR 11 26 RBI 29 45/9 K/BB 56/16 8 SB 12

Nationals Pitching Rankings