Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders will be up against the Minnesota Vikings and their 19th-ranked run defense in Week 4, with kickoff at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Sanders has picked up a team-high 139 yards on 41 carries, good for 46.3 rushing yards per game. He has scored one TD on the ground. Additionally, Sanders has tacked on 12 receptions for 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Sanders vs. the Vikings

Sanders vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 80 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 80 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The run defense of the Vikings is allowing 120.7 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 19th in the NFL.

Opponents of the Vikings have put up three touchdowns on the ground (one per game). The Vikings' defense is 17th in the NFL in that category.

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 60.5 (-115)

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders hit his rushing yards over once in three games played this season.

The Panthers have passed 66.5% of the time and run 33.5% this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 41 of his team's 65 total rushing attempts this season (63.1%).

Sanders has a rushing touchdown in one game this year, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored one of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (20.0%).

He has four red zone carries for 66.7% of the team share (his team runs on 60% of its plays in the red zone).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 17.5 (-111)

Sanders Receiving Insights

Sanders has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.

Sanders has 15.5% of his team's target share (20 targets on 129 passing attempts).

He is averaging 3.4 yards per target (144th in NFL play), racking up 68 yards on 20 passes thrown his way.

Having played three games this season, Sanders has not had a TD reception.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

