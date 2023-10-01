Will Miles Sanders Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 4?
Should you bet on Miles Sanders hitting paydirt in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Sanders will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Sanders has 41 carries for a team-leading 139 yards (46.3 per game), with one touchdown.
- Sanders has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 12 passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).
- Sanders has had one game with a rushing TD.
Miles Sanders Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
Rep Miles Sanders with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.