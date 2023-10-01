Should you bet on Miles Sanders hitting paydirt in the Carolina Panthers' upcoming Week 4 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Miles Sanders score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Sanders has 41 carries for a team-leading 139 yards (46.3 per game), with one touchdown.

Sanders has also made an impact in the passing game, catching 12 passes for 68 yards (22.7 per game).

Sanders has had one game with a rushing TD.

Miles Sanders Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Falcons 18 72 0 4 26 0 Week 2 Saints 14 43 0 3 4 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 9 24 1 5 38 0

