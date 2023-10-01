Will Miles Sanders Play in Week 4? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Miles Sanders was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 4 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Sanders' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the running game, Sanders has season stats of 41 rushes for 139 yards and one TD, picking up 3.4 yards per attempt. He also has 12 catches on 20 targets for 68 yards.
Miles Sanders Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sanders 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|41
|139
|1
|3.4
|20
|12
|68
|0
Sanders Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|18
|72
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|14
|43
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|9
|24
|1
|5
|38
|0
