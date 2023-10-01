Panthers vs. Vikings Injury Report — Week 4
Going into their matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (0-3), the Carolina Panthers (0-3) currently are monitoring 11 players on the injury report. The game starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 1 at Bank of America Stadium.
The Panthers' last outing ended in a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
In their most recent game, the Vikings were knocked off by the Los Angeles Chargers 28-24.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Miles Sanders
|RB
|Groin
|Questionable
|Bradley Bozeman
|OL
|Quadricep
|Full Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Frankie Luvu
|LB
|Hip
|Questionable
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|D.J. Chark
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Chandler Zavala
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|Concussion
|Questionable
|LaBryan Ray
|DT
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Patrick Jones II
|OLB
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Byron Murphy
|CB
|Hip
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Marcus Davenport
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Back
|Questionable
|Lewis Cine
|S
|Hamstring
|Out
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|NIR - Personal
|Questionable
Panthers vs. Vikings Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers Season Insights
- From an offensive angle, the Panthers are compiling 299.3 total yards per game (21st-ranked). They rank 13th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (329 total yards surrendered per game).
- In terms of points scored the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL (18 points per game), and they are 25th on the other side of the ball (27 points allowed per contest).
- From an offensive angle, the Panthers are compiling 200 passing yards per contest (22nd-ranked). They rank ninth in the NFL on defense (192.3 passing yards given up per game).
- From an offensive perspective, Carolina is posting 99.3 rushing yards per contest (18th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (136.7 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The Panthers own a -2 turnover margin this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL.
Panthers vs. Vikings Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Vikings (-4.5)
- Moneyline: Vikings (-225), Panthers (+180)
- Total: 46.5 points
