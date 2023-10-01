Panthers vs. Vikings: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
The Minnesota Vikings (0-3), losers of three games in a row, square off against the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who are on a three-game losing streak, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in this contest. A point total of 45.5 has been set for this game.
The recent betting insights and trends for the Vikings can be found below before they take on the Panthers. The Panthers' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Vikings.
Panthers vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Minnesota Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Vikings (-3.5)
|45.5
|-190
|+155
|FanDuel
|Vikings (-3.5)
|45.5
|-188
|+158
Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Vikings Betting Insights
- Carolina posted a 8-8-0 record against the spread last year.
- The Panthers had an ATS record of 5-4 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs last season.
- There were eight Carolina games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.
- Minnesota had seven wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- The Vikings went 3-4 ATS as 3.5-point favorites or more last season.
- Minnesota had 11 of its 17 games hit the over last year.
