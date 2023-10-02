At +50000, the Carolina Panthers have the third-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of October 2.

Panthers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000

+3000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Panthers are 30th in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+50000), and reside in the same spot according to the computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have experienced the third-biggest change this season, dropping from +8000 at the start to +50000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Panthers have a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Carolina Betting Insights

Carolina is winless against the spread this season.

One Panthers game (out of four) has hit the over this season.

The Panthers have not played as a moneyline favorite this season.

This season, Carolina has been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

The Panthers are averaging 282.5 yards per game on offense this year (25th in NFL), and they are allowing 313 yards per game (14th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Panthers rank 24th in scoring offense (16.8 points per game) and 24th in scoring defense (25.5 points allowed per game) this season.

Panthers Impact Players

In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 receptions for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.

In three games, Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), with two touchdowns and two interceptions, completing 65.0%.

On the ground, Young has scored zero TDs and gained 61 yards.

Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In one game, Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, and completing 58.6%.

On defense, Brian Burns has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks in four games.

Panthers Player Futures

2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Falcons L 24-10 +8000 2 September 18 Saints L 20-17 +5000 3 September 24 @ Seahawks L 37-27 +5000 4 October 1 Vikings L 21-13 +8000 5 October 8 @ Lions - +1800 6 October 15 @ Dolphins - +1100 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Texans - +10000 9 November 5 Colts - +15000 10 November 9 @ Bears - +50000 11 November 19 Cowboys - +900 12 November 26 @ Titans - +8000 13 December 3 @ Buccaneers - +6600 14 December 10 @ Saints - +5000 15 December 17 Falcons - +8000 16 December 24 Packers - +5000 17 December 31 @ Jaguars - +3000 18 January 7 Buccaneers - +6600

Odds are current as of October 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.