Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Marlins NL Wild Card Series Game 1 on October 3, 2023
Kyle Schwarber and Luis Arraez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins square off at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday (at 8:08 PM ET).
Phillies vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Zack Wheeler Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Wheeler Stats
- The Phillies' Zack Wheeler (13-6) will make his 33rd start of the season.
- He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 21 of them.
- Wheeler has made 29 starts of five or more innings in 32 chances this season, and averages 6 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
- The 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Wheeler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|4
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|7.0
|8
|5
|3
|6
|1
|at Braves
|Sep. 18
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 12
|5.0
|7
|6
|6
|4
|3
|at Padres
|Sep. 6
|6.0
|1
|0
|0
|7
|2
Kyle Schwarber Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Schwarber Stats
- Schwarber has recorded 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks. He has driven in 104 runs.
- He's slashed .197/.343/.474 so far this year.
Schwarber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|Oct. 1
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Trea Turner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Turner Stats
- Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .266/.320/.459 on the year.
- Turner brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles and an RBI.
Turner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|Sep. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 28
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 30 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 35 walks and 69 RBI (203 total hits). He's also swiped three bases.
- He has a slash line of .354/.393/.469 so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Sep. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 17
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 23 doubles, 36 home runs, 65 walks and 75 RBI (124 total hits). He has swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .248/.339/.509 so far this season.
- Soler enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, two walks and two RBI.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Pirates
|Sep. 30
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Pirates
|Sep. 29
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
