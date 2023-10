The NCAA Women's Soccer schedule on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The contests include Cornell playing Columbia on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Manhattan vs Iona

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Fairfield vs Quinnipiac

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Niagara vs Mount St. Mary's

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Rider vs Saint Peter's

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Columbia vs Cornell

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Brown vs Yale

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Brown vs Yale

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Pacific vs Pepperdine

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch George Washington vs NJIT

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Charleston Southern vs Winthrop

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Santa Clara vs Saint Mary's

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Princeton vs Pennsylvania

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Dartmouth vs Harvard

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Gardner-Webb vs Presbyterian

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch SC Upstate vs High Point

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch UNC Asheville vs Radford

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Siena vs Marist

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Dartmouth vs Harvard

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Loyola Marymount vs San Diego

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Gonzaga vs Portland

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!