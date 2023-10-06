South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Abbeville County, South Carolina this week? We've got the information.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Southside Christian High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Calhoun Falls, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.