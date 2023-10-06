As action in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Anhelina Kalinina against Qinwen Zheng. Kalinina has the fifth-best odds to win (+700) at Center Plains Tennis Center.

Kalinina at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Kalinina's Next Match

Kalinina will face Zheng in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, after defeating Vera Zvonareva in the previous round 7-5, 6-1.

Kalinina Stats

Kalinina beat Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

The 26-year-old Kalinina is 26-25 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament win.

In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Kalinina has gone 18-17.

In her 51 matches over the past year, across all court types, Kalinina has averaged 21.6 games.

Kalinina, in 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.0% of them.

Over the past year, Kalinina has been victorious in 36.3% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.

Kalinina has claimed 64.9% of her service games on hard courts and 37.7% of her return games over the past year.

