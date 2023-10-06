Anhelina Kalinina 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Odds
As action in the WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Anhelina Kalinina against Qinwen Zheng. Kalinina has the fifth-best odds to win (+700) at Center Plains Tennis Center.
Kalinina at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 7-15
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Kalinina's Next Match
Kalinina will face Zheng in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET, after defeating Vera Zvonareva in the previous round 7-5, 6-1.
Kalinina Stats
- Kalinina beat Zvonareva 7-5, 6-1 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.
- The 26-year-old Kalinina is 26-25 over the past 12 months and is still looking for her first tournament win.
- In 18 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Kalinina has gone 18-17.
- In her 51 matches over the past year, across all court types, Kalinina has averaged 21.6 games.
- Kalinina, in 35 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 21.5 games per match and won 51.0% of them.
- Over the past year, Kalinina has been victorious in 36.3% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
- Kalinina has claimed 64.9% of her service games on hard courts and 37.7% of her return games over the past year.
