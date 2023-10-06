Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Barnwell County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Jefferson Davis Academy at Wardlaw Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Johnston, SC

Johnston, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School at Blackville-Hilda High School