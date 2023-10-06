If you live in Chesterfield County, South Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Cheraw High School at Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Pageland, SC

Pageland, SC Conference: 2A - Region 4

2A - Region 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitmire High School at McBee High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: McBee, SC

McBee, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Chesterfield High School at Andrew Jackson High School