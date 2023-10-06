Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Greenville County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Broome High School at Blue Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastside High School at Greer High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greer, SC

Greer, SC Conference: 4A - Region 2

4A - Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Southside Christian High School at Calhoun Falls Charter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Calhoun Falls, SC

Calhoun Falls, SC Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Wren High School at Southside High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina High School at Travelers Rest High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Greenville High Academy at Berea High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6

7:30 PM ET on October 6 Location: Greenville, SC

Greenville, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Woodmont High School