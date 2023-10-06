South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Orangeburg County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Orangeburg County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Orangeburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Branchville High School at Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Bamberg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Marion High School at Bishop England High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on October 6
- Location: Charleston, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
