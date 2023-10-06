Panthers Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Carolina Panthers have +50000 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-worst in the NFL as of October 6.
Watch the Panthers this season on Fubo!
Panthers Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +3000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Panthers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Panthers Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Panthers equally compared to the computer rankings, 31st in the NFL.
- In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Panthers have had the second-biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the beginning to +50000.
- With odds of +50000, the Panthers have been given a 0.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Carolina Betting Insights
- Carolina is winless against the spread this season.
- One of the Panthers' four games this season has hit the over.
- The Panthers have not played as the moneyline favorite this season.
- Carolina has been the underdog in four games this season, and it has failed to win any of those contests.
- The Panthers are putting up 282.5 yards per game on offense (25th in NFL), and they rank 14th defensively with 313 yards allowed per game.
- The Panthers are totaling 16.8 points per game on offense, which ranks them 24th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 25th, allowing 25.5 points per contest.
Panthers Impact Players
- In four games, Adam Thielen has 27 catches for 287 yards (71.8 per game) and two TDs.
- Bryce Young has thrown for 503 yards (167.7 per game), completing 65.0%, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.
- Also, Young has run for 61 yards and zero scores.
- Miles Sanders has run for 158 yards (39.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.
- Andy Dalton has thrown for 361 yards (361.0 per game), completing 58.6%, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions in one game.
- Brian Burns has been doing his part on defense, amassing 14 tackles, 5.0 TFL, and three sacks for the Panthers.
Bet on Panthers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Panthers Player Futures
2023-24 Panthers NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Falcons
|L 24-10
|+10000
|2
|September 18
|Saints
|L 20-17
|+5000
|3
|September 24
|@ Seahawks
|L 37-27
|+4000
|4
|October 1
|Vikings
|L 21-13
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|@ Lions
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1100
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|Texans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Colts
|-
|+12500
|10
|November 9
|@ Bears
|-
|+30000
|11
|November 19
|Cowboys
|-
|+900
|12
|November 26
|@ Titans
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Saints
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 17
|Falcons
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|18
|January 7
|Buccaneers
|-
|+6600
Odds are current as of October 6 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.