Qinwen Zheng 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Odds
The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 field is dwindling in Zhengzhou, China, as Qinwen Zheng readies for a quarterfinal against Anhelina Kalinina. Zheng's odds to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center are +400, tops in the field.
Zheng at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: October 7-15
- Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center
- Location: Zhengzhou, China
- Court Surface: Hard
Zheng's Next Match
After beating Maria Sakkari 7-6, 6-3, Zheng will meet Kalinina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET.
Zheng Stats
- Zheng defeated No. 6-ranked Sakkari 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the .
- Zheng is 29-19 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.
- In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Zheng is 18-12 in matches.
- Zheng has played 20.8 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year across all court types.
- Zheng, in 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 54.8% of them.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Zheng has won 73.2% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.
- When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Zheng has won 73.6% of her games on serve and 34.2% on return.
