The WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 field is dwindling in Zhengzhou, China, as Qinwen Zheng readies for a quarterfinal against Anhelina Kalinina. Zheng's odds to win it all at Center Plains Tennis Center are +400, tops in the field.

Zheng at the 2023 WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: October 7-15

October 7-15 Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Zheng's Next Match

After beating Maria Sakkari 7-6, 6-3, Zheng will meet Kalinina in the quarterfinals on Thursday, October 12 at 10:00 PM ET.

Zheng Stats

Zheng defeated No. 6-ranked Sakkari 7-6, 6-3 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Zheng is 29-19 over the past 12 months, with one tournament title.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Zheng is 18-12 in matches.

Zheng has played 20.8 games per match in her 48 matches over the past year across all court types.

Zheng, in 30 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 54.8% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Zheng has won 73.2% of her games on serve, and 33.6% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Zheng has won 73.6% of her games on serve and 34.2% on return.

