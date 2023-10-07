Based on our computer projection model, the Texas A&M Aggies will beat the Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams match up at Kyle Field on Saturday, October 7, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alabama vs. Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Texas A&M (+2.5) Over (46) Texas A&M 26, Alabama 25

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The Crimson Tide have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this game.

The Crimson Tide have beaten the spread three times in five games.

In games this season when favored by 2.5 points or more, Alabama has gone 3-2 against the spread.

There have been three Crimson Tide games (out of five) that went over the total this year.

Alabama games have had an average of 53.7 points this season, 7.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Texas A&M Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Aggies have a 45.5% chance to win.

The Aggies are 4-1-0 against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Aggies' five games with a set total.

The average over/under for Texas A&M games this season is 5.7 more points than the point total of 46 for this outing.

Crimson Tide vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama 32.2 14.2 34.7 17.0 28.5 10.0 Texas A&M 38.6 18.6 42.0 7.7 33.0 48.0

