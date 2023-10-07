When the Furman Paladins match up with the Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Paladins will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Citadel vs. Furman Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-43.0) 54.9 Furman 49, Citadel 6

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of four of Bulldogs games last year went over the point total.

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins are winless against the spread this season.

One of the Paladins' one games this season has hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Paladins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Furman 33.8 24.8 41.5 12.0 26.0 37.5 Citadel 6.8 43.6 10.5 52.5 4.3 37.7

