Based on our computer model, the Clemson Tigers will defeat the Wake Forest Demon Deacons when the two teams match up at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 7, which kicks off at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Clemson vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (52.5) Clemson 35, Wake Forest 15

Week 6 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 21-point favorites or more, Clemson has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Tigers have had one game (out of four) hit the over this year.

The total for this game is 52.5, 1.0 points fewer than the average total in Clemson games thus far this season.

Wake Forest Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 10.0% chance of a victory for the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Demon Deacons' three games with a set total this season have all finished under or pushed the over/under.

Wake Forest games this season have averaged a total of 58.3 points, 5.8 more than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 35.2 20.8 46.0 20.7 19.0 21.0 Wake Forest 29.0 22.8 29.7 22.3 27.0 24.0

