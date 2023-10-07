When the Florida State Seminoles match up with the Virginia Tech Hokies at 3:30 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Seminoles will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Virginia Tech (+24.5) Over (52.5) Florida State 37, Virginia Tech 20

Week 6 Predictions

Florida State Betting Info (2023)

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 96.2% in this game.

The Seminoles are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

Florida State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 24.5-point favorites.

There have been three Seminoles games (out of four) that went over the total this season.

The total for this game is 52.5, 0.8 points fewer than the average total in Florida State games thus far this season.

Virginia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 8.3% chance of a victory for the Hokies.

The Hokies have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

One of the Hokies' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

The average over/under in Virginia Tech games this year is 5.3 fewer points than the point total of 52.5 in this outing.

Seminoles vs. Hokies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 43.3 22.5 66 13 31 26.5 Virginia Tech 24.8 24.2 30.3 20.7 16.5 29.5

