Our computer model predicts the North Carolina Tar Heels will take down the Syracuse Orange on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+10) Under (59.5) North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The Tar Heels have an implied moneyline win probability of 78.9% in this matchup.

The Tar Heels have posted two wins against the spread this season.

North Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 10-point or greater favorites (0-1).

The Tar Heels have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for North Carolina games this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Orange based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Orange are 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Orange's four games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Syracuse games this year have averaged a total of 54 points, 5.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tar Heels vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.8 22 35.5 23.5 41 24 Syracuse 38.2 14.8 39 13.5 35 20

