Our projection model predicts the Presbyterian Blue Hose will defeat the Stetson Hatters on Saturday, October 7 at 1:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Bailey Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Presbyterian vs. Stetson Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Presbyterian (-10.0) 53.2 Presbyterian 32, Stetson 22

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Presbyterian Betting Info (2022)

The Blue Hose had a record of just 2-8-0 against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Blue Hose games.

Stetson Betting Info (2022)

The Hatters went 5-3-0 ATS last season.

In Hatters games last season, combined scoring went over the point total four times.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Hose vs. Hatters 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Presbyterian 24.5 26.3 48.0 17.0 16.7 29.3 Stetson 26.8 36.0 30.0 29.7 22.0 45.5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.