How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Saturday, October 7
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is no shortage of excitement on Saturday's Serie A schedule, including Bologna squaring off against Inter Milan.
Information on how to watch Saturday's Serie A play is available for you.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Inter Milan vs Bologna
Bologna journeys to face Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Inter Milan (-280)
- Underdog: Bologna (+600)
- Draw: (+390)
Watch Juventus vs Torino FC
Torino FC makes the trip to face Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (-110)
- Underdog: Torino FC (+330)
- Draw: (+215)
Watch Genoa CFC vs AC Milan
AC Milan travels to take on Genoa CFC at Luigi Ferraris in Genoa.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: AC Milan (-115)
- Underdog: Genoa CFC (+300)
- Draw: (+240)
