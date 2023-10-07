Best Bets & Odds for the Texas vs. Oklahoma Game – Saturday, October 7
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) and the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) meet in the Red River Showdown. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is Texas vs. Oklahoma?
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Texas 28, Oklahoma 26
- Texas has been the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Longhorns have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.
- Oklahoma has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Sooners have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.
- The Longhorns have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this matchup.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Oklahoma (+5.5)
- Texas is 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 5.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Against the spread, Oklahoma is 5-0-0 this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (60.5)
- No Texas game this season has ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 60.5 points.
- This season, three of Oklahoma's games have ended with a score higher than 60.5 points.
- Texas averages 36 points per game against Oklahoma's 47.4, amounting to 22.9 points over the contest's point total of 60.5.
Splits Tables
Texas
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.9
|55.8
|51
|Implied Total AVG
|37.4
|41.3
|31.5
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-2-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-4-0
|0-3-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|0-0
|1-0
Oklahoma
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.2
|58.3
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|40.8
|41.3
|40
|ATS Record
|5-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|3-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
