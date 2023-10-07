The Week 6 college football slate included eight games featuring ACC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Boston College vs. Army | William & Mary vs. Virginia | Marshall vs. NC State | Wake Forest vs. Clemson | Syracuse vs. North Carolina | Virginia Tech vs. Florida State | Notre Dame vs. Louisville | Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL)
Week 6 ACC Results
Boston College 27 Army 24
- Pregame Favorite: Army (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
Boston College Leaders
- Passing: Thomas Castellanos (4-for-9, 73 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Castellanos (31 ATT, 142 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Jaden Williams (1 TAR, 1 REC, 57 YDS)
Army Leaders
- Passing: Bryson Daily (10-for-13, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Daily (14 ATT, 99 YDS)
- Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Army
|Boston College
|266
|Total Yards
|372
|105
|Passing Yards
|73
|161
|Rushing Yards
|299
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Virginia 27 William & Mary 13
- Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)
- Pregame Total: 41.5
Virginia Leaders
- Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)
- Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
William & Mary Leaders
- Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Virginia
|William & Mary
|453
|Total Yards
|219
|232
|Passing Yards
|72
|221
|Rushing Yards
|147
|2
|Turnovers
|1
NC State 48 Marshall 41
- Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 44.5
NC State Leaders
- Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)
Marshall Leaders
- Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC State
|Marshall
|401
|Total Yards
|419
|265
|Passing Yards
|315
|136
|Rushing Yards
|104
|3
|Turnovers
|3
Clemson 17 Wake Forest 12
- Pregame Favorite: Clemson (-21)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Clemson Leaders
- Passing: Cade Klubnik (18-for-28, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Will Shipley (19 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Beaux Collins (7 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)
Wake Forest Leaders
- Passing: Mitch Griffis (15-for-25, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jahmal Banks (14 TAR, 8 REC, 55 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Clemson
|Wake Forest
|338
|Total Yards
|239
|131
|Passing Yards
|137
|207
|Rushing Yards
|102
|1
|Turnovers
|1
North Carolina 40 Syracuse 7
- Pregame Favorite: North Carolina (-10)
- Pregame Total: 59.5
North Carolina Leaders
- Passing: Drake Maye (33-for-47, 442 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 78 YDS)
- Receiving: Nate McCollum (8 TAR, 7 REC, 135 YDS)
Syracuse Leaders
- Passing: Garrett Shrader (15-for-21, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: LeQuint Allen (11 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Umari Hatcher (6 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|North Carolina
|Syracuse
|644
|Total Yards
|221
|442
|Passing Yards
|129
|202
|Rushing Yards
|92
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Florida State 39 Virginia Tech 17
- Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-24)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Florida State Leaders
- Passing: Jordan Travis (18-for-24, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Trey Benson (11 ATT, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)
Virginia Tech Leaders
- Passing: Kyron Drones (14-for-27, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Drones (14 ATT, 80 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaylin Lane (8 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida State
|Virginia Tech
|452
|Total Yards
|313
|170
|Passing Yards
|104
|282
|Rushing Yards
|209
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Louisville 33 Notre Dame 20
- Pregame Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 53.5
Louisville Leaders
- Passing: Jack Plummer (17-for-24, 145 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (21 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jamari Thrash (11 TAR, 8 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)
Notre Dame Leaders
- Passing: Sam Hartman (22-for-38, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Jeremiyah Love (5 ATT, 37 YDS)
- Receiving: Mitchell Evans (7 TAR, 4 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisville
|Notre Dame
|330
|Total Yards
|298
|145
|Passing Yards
|254
|185
|Rushing Yards
|44
|1
|Turnovers
|5
Georgia Tech 23 Miami (FL) 20
- Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-19.5)
- Pregame Total: 57.5
Georgia Tech Leaders
- Passing: Haynes King (12-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: King (10 ATT, 46 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Christian Leary (2 TAR, 1 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD)
Miami (FL) Leaders
- Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (24-for-36, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Donald Chaney Jr. (24 ATT, 106 YDS)
- Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (13 TAR, 12 REC, 123 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Miami (FL)
|Georgia Tech
|453
|Total Yards
|250
|288
|Passing Yards
|151
|165
|Rushing Yards
|99
|5
|Turnovers
|2
Next Week's ACC Games
Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)
Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Lane Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)
No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Acrisure Stadium
- TV Channel: The CW
- Favorite: Louisville (-8)
No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)
NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
- TV Channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Duke (-3.5)
