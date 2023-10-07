Week 6 Southland Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Week 6 college football schedule included two games with Southland teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
SE Louisiana vs. Incarnate Word | McNeese vs. Texas A&M-Commerce
Week 6 Southland Results
Incarnate Word 33 SE Louisiana 26
- Pregame Favorite: Incarnate Word (-20.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Incarnate Word Leaders
- Passing: Zach Calzada (23-for-32, 304 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jarrell Wiley (9 ATT, 54 YDS)
- Receiving: Brandon Porter (10 TAR, 10 REC, 182 YDS, 1 TD)
SE Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Eli Sawyer (27-for-40, 271 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Harlan Dixon (13 ATT, 55 YDS)
- Receiving: Jaylon Domingeaux (4 TAR, 4 REC, 58 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Incarnate Word
|SE Louisiana
|371
|Total Yards
|416
|304
|Passing Yards
|271
|67
|Rushing Yards
|145
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Texas A&M-Commerce 41 McNeese 10
Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders
- Passing: Josh Magana (12-for-21, 266 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ra'veion Hargrove (13 ATT, 96 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Jabari Khepera (2 TAR, 1 REC, 74 YDS, 1 TD)
McNeese Leaders
- Passing: Nate Glantz (10-for-18, 111 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: D'Angelo Durham (13 ATT, 67 YDS)
- Receiving: Makhi Paris (8 TAR, 4 REC, 61 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|McNeese
|470
|Total Yards
|280
|312
|Passing Yards
|216
|158
|Rushing Yards
|64
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's Southland Games
Lamar Cardinals at SE Louisiana Lions
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Strawberry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Northwestern State Demons at Nicholls State Colonels
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Incarnate Word Cardinals
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Prairie View A&M Panthers at Houston Christian Huskies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Husky Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: -
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.