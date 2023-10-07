Week 6 Sun Belt Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Looking to see how the five games with Sun Belt teams played out in Week 6 of the college football schedule?. Read on to see key players and results from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
Marshall vs. NC State | Texas State vs. Louisiana | Arkansas State vs. Troy | Old Dominion vs. Southern Miss | South Alabama vs. UL Monroe
Week 6 Sun Belt Results
NC State 48 Marshall 41
- Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 44.5
NC State Leaders
- Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)
Marshall Leaders
- Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)
- Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|NC State
|Marshall
|401
|Total Yards
|419
|265
|Passing Yards
|315
|136
|Rushing Yards
|104
|3
|Turnovers
|3
Louisiana 34 Texas State 30
- Pregame Favorite: Louisiana (-1)
- Pregame Total: 66.5
Louisiana Leaders
- Passing: Zeon Chriss (13-for-17, 205 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Chriss (12 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Robert Williams (7 TAR, 5 REC, 90 YDS, 1 TD)
Texas State Leaders
- Passing: TJ Finley (30-for-40, 326 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ismail Mahdi (34 ATT, 188 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Joey Hobert (9 TAR, 8 REC, 132 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Louisiana
|Texas State
|423
|Total Yards
|530
|205
|Passing Yards
|326
|218
|Rushing Yards
|204
|2
|Turnovers
|2
Troy 37 Arkansas State 3
- Pregame Favorite: Troy (-15.5)
- Pregame Total: 52.5
Troy Leaders
- Passing: Gunnar Watson (12-for-21, 236 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kimani Vidal (28 ATT, 245 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Deshon Stoudemire (5 TAR, 4 REC, 98 YDS)
Arkansas State Leaders
- Passing: Jaylen Raynor (15-for-27, 156 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Zak Wallace (9 ATT, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Jeff Foreman (5 TAR, 4 REC, 76 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Troy
|Arkansas State
|587
|Total Yards
|203
|236
|Passing Yards
|156
|351
|Rushing Yards
|47
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Old Dominion 17 Southern Miss 13
- Pregame Favorite: Southern Miss (-2.5)
- Pregame Total: 56.5
Old Dominion Leaders
- Passing: Grant Wilson (8-for-18, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Kadarius Calloway (12 ATT, 93 YDS)
- Receiving: Ahmarian Granger (2 TAR, 2 REC, 79 YDS)
Southern Miss Leaders
- Passing: Billy Wiles (15-for-26, 166 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Frank Gore Jr. (29 ATT, 66 YDS)
- Receiving: Jakarius Caston (11 TAR, 5 REC, 51 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Southern Miss
|Old Dominion
|276
|Total Yards
|337
|166
|Passing Yards
|194
|110
|Rushing Yards
|143
|1
|Turnovers
|0
South Alabama 55 UL Monroe 7
- Pregame Favorite: South Alabama (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 50.5
South Alabama Leaders
- Passing: Carter Bradley (20-for-29, 303 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: La'Damian Webb (19 ATT, 100 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Caullin Lacy (9 TAR, 7 REC, 156 YDS, 1 TD)
UL Monroe Leaders
- Passing: Jiya Wright (13-for-28, 112 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Wright (13 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Tyrone Howell (6 TAR, 4 REC, 41 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|UL Monroe
|South Alabama
|250
|Total Yards
|589
|112
|Passing Yards
|387
|138
|Rushing Yards
|202
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Next Week's Sun Belt Games
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Appalachian State Mountaineers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Tuesday, October 10
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Appalachian State (-6.5)
Georgia Southern Eagles at James Madison Dukes
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: James Madison (-3.5)
Troy Trojans at Army Black Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-4.5)
Marshall Thundering Herd at Georgia State Panthers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia State (-1.5)
UL Monroe Warhawks at Texas State Bobcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas State (-16.5)
