Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders has a difficult matchup in Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Detroit Lions. The Lions are giving up the fewest rushing yards in the league, 60.8 per game.

Sanders has amassed a team-best 158 rushing yards on 54 attempts (39.5 ypg) this season, including one rushing TD. Plus, Sanders has accumulated 15 receptions as a receiver for 81 yards (20.3 ypg).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Sanders and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanders vs. the Lions

Sanders vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 96 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 96 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Lions have not given up 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Two opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Detroit this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Lions this season.

Sanders will play against the NFL's best rush defense this week. The Lions allow 60.8 yards on the ground per game.

Opponents of the Lions have totaled three touchdowns on the ground (0.8 per game). The Lions' defense is 15th in the NFL in that category.

Watch Panthers vs Lions on Fubo!

Miles Sanders Rushing Props vs. the Lions

Rushing Yards: 40.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Sanders with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sanders Rushing Insights

Sanders has hit the over on his rushing yards total one time in four opportunities this season.

The Panthers pass on 62.6% of their plays and run on 37.4%. They are 24th in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 96 rushes this season. He's taken 54 of those carries (56.2%).

Sanders has rushed for a touchdown once this season in four games played.

He has 20.0% of his team's five offensive touchdowns this season (one).

He has six red zone carries for 42.9% of the team share (his team runs on 63.6% of its plays in the red zone).

Miles Sanders Receiving Props vs the Lions

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-111)

Sanders Receiving Insights

Sanders has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in four games this season.

Sanders has 14.3% of his team's target share (23 targets on 161 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 23 times, averaging 3.5 yards per target (139th in NFL).

Sanders, in four games this season, has zero TD receptions.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Sanders' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 13 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 9 ATT / 24 YDS / 1 TD 9 TAR / 5 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 14 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 9/10/2023 Week 1 18 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.