The Carolina Panthers (0-4) visit the Detroit Lions (3-1) on Sunday, October 8, 2023 at Ford Field and will look to halt a four-game losing streak.

Lions and Panthers betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.

Panthers vs. Lions Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Ford Field

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lions 10 44 -500 +375

Panthers vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers and their opponents have scored more than 44 combined points once this season.

Carolina's matchups this season have a 42.1-point average over/under, 1.9 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Panthers have yet to win a game against the spread this year (0-3-1).

This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in four games and failed to win any of those contests.

Carolina has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +375.

Detroit Lions

Detroit has an average point total of 47.9 in their matchups this year, 3.9 more points than this game's over/under.

The Lions are 3-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 2-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 66.7% of those games).

Detroit has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -500 or shorter.

Lions vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Lions 26.5 10 20.8 13 47.9 2 4 Panthers 16.8 24 25.5 25 42.1 1 4

Panthers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 42.8 41.5 Implied Team Total AVG 23.0 23.0 23.0 ATS Record 0-3-1 0-1-1 0-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-3-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-2 0-2

Lions Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.9 47.0 48.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.8 25.5 26.0 ATS Record 3-1-0 1-1-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-2-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

