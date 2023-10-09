In one of the many exciting matchups on the NCAA Women's Soccer slate today, BYU and Kansas State take the pitch on ESPN+.

Watch your favorite women's college soccer team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Women's College Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Presbyterian vs Winthrop

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Watch Kansas State vs BYU

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!

Make sure you're following along with women's college soccer action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!