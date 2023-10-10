Sun Belt opponents match up when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) play on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State has the 104th-ranked defense this year (30.8 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 20th-best with 36.4 points per game. Coastal Carolina is accumulating 30.8 points per contest on offense this season (61st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 23.6 points per contest (57th-ranked) on defense.

Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on ESPN2.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Appalachian State 425.2 (77th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.2 (59th) 393.6 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 361.2 (38th) 140.2 (90th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.2 (20th) 285 (24th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259 (43rd) 8 (65th) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (82nd) 9 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (37th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has thrown for 1,302 yards (260.4 per game) while completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 49 times for 245 yards, with three touchdowns. He's also tacked on nine catches for 82 yards.

Jared Brown is a key figure in this offense, with 95 rushing yards on five carries with one touchdown and 314 receiving yards (62.8 per game) on 28 catches with one touchdown

Sam Pinckney has totaled 28 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (88.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' seven targets have resulted in five catches for 112 yards and one touchdown.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has been a dual threat for Appalachian State so far this season. He has 1,225 passing yards, completing 60.4% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 132 yards (26.4 ypg) on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nate Noel has racked up 638 yards on 124 carries while finding paydirt four times as a runner.

Kaedin Robinson has hauled in 23 receptions for 317 yards (63.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Christan Horn has caught 15 passes for 218 yards (43.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

DaShaun Davis has racked up 14 receptions for 191 yards, an average of 38.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

