Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 10
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) and their 20th-ranked pass defense will host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the 24th-ranked pass attack on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Chanticleers are 5.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 63 in the outing.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup in this article.
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boone, North Carolina
- Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|63.5
|-240
|+195
Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.
- Appalachian State has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
- The Mountaineers have covered the spread once when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
