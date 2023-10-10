The Appalachian State Mountaineers (3-2) will put their 20th-ranked pass defense to the test against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-3) and the No. 24 passing attack in the nation, on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. The Mountaineers are favored by 6.5 points in the contest. The over/under is 61.5 for this game.

Appalachian State ranks 62nd in total defense this season (361.2 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in the FBS with 461.2 total yards per game. With 30.8 points per game on offense, Coastal Carolina ranks 61st in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 57th, allowing 23.6 points per contest.

Coastal Carolina vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Boone, North Carolina

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Appalachian State vs Coastal Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Appalachian State -6.5 -105 -115 61.5 -105 -115 -250 +200

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are accumulating 460.7 yards per game (seventh-worst in college football) and conceding 386.0 (90th), ranking them among the worst teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Chanticleers are putting up 37.0 points per game (37th in college football) and giving up 25.0 per game (23rd-worst).

Coastal Carolina is 45th in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (289.3 per game), and -13-worst in passing yards conceded (225.7).

The Chanticleers are gaining 171.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (85th in college football), and conceding 160.3 per game (-14-worst).

The Chanticleers have covered the spread once, and are 2-1 overall, over their past three games.

In its past three contests, Coastal Carolina has hit the over once.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Coastal Carolina has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Out of Coastal Carolina's five games with a set total, one has hit the over (20%).

Coastal Carolina has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

Coastal Carolina has entered two games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is in those contests.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has compiled 1,302 yards (260.4 ypg) while completing 64.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Braydon Bennett, has carried the ball 49 times for 245 yards (49.0 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Jared Brown has 28 receptions for 314 yards (62.8 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball five times for 95 yards and one score.

Sam Pinckney has collected 28 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 443 (88.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Kyre Duplessis' five receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 112 yards (22.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Allen Henry has 1.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and 10 tackles.

Juan Powell is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 20 tackles and 1.0 TFL.

Clayton Isbell leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 16 tackles and three passes defended.

